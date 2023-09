Cody Rhodes will be busy during the Holiday season

Cody Rhodes being booked for 9 cities in 4 days during the Holiday season is next level.

12/26- New York City, NY

12/26- Baltimore, MD

12/27- Boston, MA

12/27- Detroit, MI

12/28- Montreal, QC

12/28- Houston, TX

12/29- Toronto, ON

12/29- Las Vegas, NV

12/30- Los Angeles, CA