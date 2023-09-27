WWE hall of famer predicts 3 hour Smackdowns, Riddle & NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament updates

– While speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff revealed that he believes Smackdown will go to three hours once it moves over to the USA Network.

He said: “It makes a lot of sense. USA has obviously had a lot of experience with it. They’re very comfortable with it, they’ve been doing it for a long time. I would be surprised if they didn’t, frankly, I’d be shocked.”

– The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins next week. Brackets will be revealed this Saturday at No Mercy.

– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, at least one major MMA promotion is interested in signing Riddle. While the specific promotion was not disclosed, it suggests that Riddle’s MMA background and reputation have caught the attention of organizations in the sport.