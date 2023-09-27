WrestleDream to air at select theaters, bars and restaurants in the U.S.

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions announced today that they will be offering WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view at select out-of-home establishments across North America this Sunday, October 1 starting at 7PM ET.

The show will be airing at a number of theaters including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, and others as well as Buffalo Wild Wings and Dave & Busters locations. A full list of locations is available at https://www.joehandpromotions.com/content/aew-near-you/.

“Through our collaboration with AEW to deliver these historic events for fans to enjoy in social settings, we are committed to keeping the wrestling community connected throughout the year. We aim to foster a collective love for the sport, forging enduring memories that will last a lifetime,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.