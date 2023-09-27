Vignette for Brian Pillman Jr airs on NXT

A vignette for the arrival of Brian Pillman Jr aired last night on NXT.

The short vignette showed a person sitting in front of an old television as he scrolls through some channels, showing footage of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jim Ross welcoming fans to WCW Saturday Night, a throwback to his father who played for the Bengals before joining WCW.

Pillman signed with WWE last month and is already at the WWE Performance Center training.

He left AEW after his contract expired in July and was not renewed. He wasn’t being used much and his last match was in May at the AEW House Rules non-televised live event.