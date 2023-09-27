Update on Liv Morgan

As seen during the July 24, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan was attacked by Rhea Ripley. Rhea ended up wrapping Liv’s arm in a chair and stomping it twice. Liv, who had just come back from a shoulder injury, was believed to have been legitimately injured again and the angle was done to write her off television.

In an interview with MuscleAndHealth.com, Liv commented on her WWE status…

“I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life.”

“Injuries are something we all know are possible before we even step foot into the ring for the first time. I am super aware of the risks, but it’s just part of the business. When compared to all the amazing opportunities that come with being a WWE superstar, it really doesn’t feel that prevalent. I’ve had a long and healthy career for the last 9-years of my life. In fact, my first injuries didn’t occur until this year. It’s been unfortunate, but it’s the name of the game. Luckily, we have a world-class medical team on call to keep us healthy and in tip-top condition.”