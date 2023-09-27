Update on Joyce Grable

This is from Joyce’s son Terry.

“Joyce Grable update!

Joyce will be returning home tomorrow. Unfortunately it will be under hospice care. We will make sure that she’s knows she is loved. We will do everything in our power to make sure that she is as comfortable as she can possibly be.

She has lived a long fulfilling life and is ready to be with the Lord.

We ask for continued prayers for peace and mercy as she lives out her final days here on earth.

She will happily receive any cards that anyone would like to send. 5543 Bevis Road Franklin Ga. 30217.

Thank you to everyone that has prayed and reached out to offer support”.

In 2013, Grable revealed she had cancer, prompting a benefit show to be held in Florida.