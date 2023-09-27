Two title matches added to NXT No Mercy 2023

Two more title matches were added to this Saturday’s No Mercy premium live event live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Mustafa Ali was set to get an NXT North American title shot but following his release, Dominik Mysterio was left without an opponent. Dirty Dom said yesterday that he will sit back and enjoy watching the show with Mami…until he was informed there will be a match to determine his next opponent. That match featured Trick Williams, Dragon Lee, Axiom, and Tyler Bate in a fatal four-way match, a match which Williams won. To make matters worse for Dom, Dragon Lee has also been appointed the special guest referee.

Also, the NXT Tag Team titles will be up for grabs in a four-way match with Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defending against the teams of The Creed Brothers, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, and Angel and Humberto.

No Mercy takes place from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.