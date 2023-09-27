Raw rating for 09/25/2023

Monday Night Raw drew 1,465,000 viewers last night, up 134,000 viewers from the previous week’s record-low. It was still the third-lowest viewership of the year as the show continues to face two NFL matches every week.

Raw started with 1,547,000 viewers in the first hour, then dropped slightly to 1,526,000 viewers in the second hour, before ending the night with just 1,322,000 viewers. The show lost 215,000 viewers from the first hour to the last one. The NFL did more viewers than last week with a combined audience of 22.7 million viewers.

Raw was #6, #8, and #11 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demo with 0.44, 0.43, and 0.40 ratings respectively for an average of 0.42, down 0.02 from last week.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

