NJPW ‘Destruction in Kobe’ to air on Pluto TV

NJPW ‘Destruction in Kobe’ will air this Friday, 29th September, at 7 pm only on Pluto TV in the UK France and 35 more countries through Europe!

UK, France, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Neteherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine.

Extreme Sports is available to watch for FREE on Pluto TV.

