Jade Cargill on WWE: “I’m here to get better and create magic moments”

Jade Cargill was a busy lady yesterday and was interviewed by both ESPN and The Ringer following her signing with WWE.

Cargill said she’s the first person signed under TKO and there’s nowhere else where she can get the best quality training other than the WWE Performance Center. She also credited the leadership of WWE, specifically Paul Levesque, Nick Khan, Dan Ventrelle, and Bruce Prichard for coming over.

Asked why she made the move, Cargill responded that it was a no-brainer and wants to get better in the ring and join a mega company. “The PC here is one and one, the machine is behind you, the platform, the legacy…the question is, why not,” she said.

The former TBS champion added that she wants to create a legacy and one day be in the Hall of Fame.

“I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. I mean, there is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless for this company,” Cargill said. “It was very welcoming. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it at all. It was just an easy choice. It wasn’t easy, but it was easy.”

Cargill was also asked if Cody Rhodes being here help affect the decision, and Cargill said he was “top three reasons” and “top two.” She described Cody as a phenomenal man and she saw what the business did for him and she didn’t see any different for herself and she’s not going to let Cody down.

She revealed that she already knows which brand she will be on but would not say which one.

“Everybody’s going to have to tune in to every network to see where I’m going,” she said. “I’m here to stir the pot and keep people guessing where I’m going to be. So, just tune in.”