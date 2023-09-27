Is Tony Khan buying NJPW? No denies to rumors as “new era” to start at WrestleDream

Rumors surfaced late last week that Tony Khan purchased New Japan Pro-Wrestling and his “end of an era” comment during the WrestleDream pay-per-view promo sparked more debate.

Asked outright about the rumors of him buying NJPW and what he meant by “end of an era,” Khan refused to clarify his comments and noted that speculation is what drives pay-per-view numbers. He told the wrestling press during the conference call yesterday that this Sunday will mark a new era for All Elite Wrestling but would not give out more information.

Khan said he was surprised to learn about the rumors that he bought New Japan Pro-Wrestling and wasn’t sure who started them or where they came from but he did not deny the rumors either.

WrestleDream will be the third AEW pay-per-view in the span of 35 days and follows All In and All Out.