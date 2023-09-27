IPWF Returns On Saturday Night, November 11 In Toronto

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Pro Wrestling Returns To Toronto On Saturday, November 11: Stars From The 1980s IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Are In Action

The superstars of yesteryear are coming back, once again!

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that Throwback Throwdown 4 is set for Saturday night, November 11, featuring the popular, over-the-top stars of the 1980s from the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF).

The retro night of IPWF wrestling will be held at the Don Kolov Arena at Battle Arts Academy (4880 Tomken Road) in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, starting at 8 p.m. (Doors will open at 7 p.m. and a pre-show Meet & Greet is scheduled.)

Matches for the IPWF show will be announced in the coming weeks, but confirmed to appear are such IPWF legends as Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards), Tim Burr (Josh Alexander), DJ2Large (Moose), “Rough Rider” Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin) with Rusty Iron (Gia Miller), and so many others.

The IPWF action will air on IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday night (8 p.m. EST) on AXS TV, Game TV and Fight Network.

Tickets for the IPWF Show on November 11th will go on sale on Thursday, September 28 at impactwrestling.com.