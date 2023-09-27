GoFundMe campaign launched for Afa Anoa’i Jr

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Afa Anoa’i Jr, the former WWE Superstar known as Manu, who is facing some serious health issues.

The 38-year-old was rushed to the hospital this past Saturday according to the fundraising page after he developed a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue. Further tests revealed that his heart injection fraction is working at only 35% and it’s filling up with fluid every few hours.

A $100,000 mark has been set for the campaign which hopes to cover his medical expenses.

His nephew, MLW star Lance Anoa’i, also plugged the fundraising page in a message on X, saying that his uncle has serious health issues and needs prayers.

Afa Jr worked for WWE between 2006 and 2009 and is the younger brother of Samu and L.A. Smooth and first cousin with Roman Reigns.