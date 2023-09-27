Bobby Fish on the status of Kyle O’Reilly, and Impact books Leon Slater

– Bobby Fish talking about the status of Kyle O’Reilly:

“Kyle had neck surgery. He’s still under contract with AEW, and you know, love AEW or hate them, love Tony Khan or hate him, I can say nothing but positive things about the fact that Kyle’s been on the payroll the whole time. My issues with Tony were never personal either. Like, I don’t know the man well enough personally to have an issue with him, and like I said, I’m grateful for the money but like, for what he’s done for Kyle alone, and Kyle being one of my closest friends, Kyle’s got a wife and a daughter and you know, like that alone, I’ll respect Tony.”

– Impact has announced that Leon Slater will be competing on their UK Invasion tour.