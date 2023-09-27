Bobby Fish on the status of Kyle O’Reilly, and Impact books Leon Slater
– Bobby Fish talking about the status of Kyle O’Reilly:
“Kyle had neck surgery. He’s still under contract with AEW, and you know, love AEW or hate them, love Tony Khan or hate him, I can say nothing but positive things about the fact that Kyle’s been on the payroll the whole time. My issues with Tony were never personal either. Like, I don’t know the man well enough personally to have an issue with him, and like I said, I’m grateful for the money but like, for what he’s done for Kyle alone, and Kyle being one of my closest friends, Kyle’s got a wife and a daughter and you know, like that alone, I’ll respect Tony.”
– Impact has announced that Leon Slater will be competing on their UK Invasion tour.
BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ will be competing on the UK Invasion Tour from October 26 to 29 in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry – including defending the @NORTH_NCL Wrestling Championship at #TurningPoint in Newcastle on October 27th!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/bQfDZGst09 https://t.co/xzTLvR7dIY pic.twitter.com/2U1ijo0iU7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2023