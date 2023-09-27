Becky Lynch on Jade Cargill: “She’s a star”

WWE NXT women’s champion Becky Lynch did an interview with NYPost.com and here are the highlights…

Jade Cargill signing with WWE:

“I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses.”

Her open challenge opponent on RAW being changed from Tegan Nox to Natalya:

“There is full truth in that. That was one of the things that I wanted to do with this title. I wanted to have open challenges for the women who haven’t been getting opportunities, women that have been in the back that love wrestling and that want an opportunity and haven’t been able to get it.”