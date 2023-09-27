Adam Cole announces he broke his ankle in three places

Sep 27, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Cole has announced on Dynamite that he broke his ankle in 3 places and tore some ligaments. He’s needing required surgery.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Saya Iida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal