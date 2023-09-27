Adam Cole announces he broke his ankle in three places

Adam Cole has announced on Dynamite that he broke his ankle in 3 places and tore some ligaments. He’s needing required surgery.

This guy broke his ankle in 3 places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because as we like to say “the show must go on”. @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He’s one tough cookie and this is just a small bump in the road. He’ll be… pic.twitter.com/Aya1JWTTvF

— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 28, 2023