9/27/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Broomfield, Colorado.

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt)

Fenix drops Jarrett, Lethal, and Dutt with a dive before the bell, and then delivers shots to Jarrett on the outside. Jarrett comes back and shits Fenix in the midsection with a chair, but Fenix comes back with a few chops. Fenix sends Lethal into Satnam’s groin with a hurricanrana, and then lays Dutt and Jarrett out with thrust kicks. Fenix gets Jarrett into the ring and delivers an enziguiri as the bell rings. Fenix comes off the top with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Jarrett kicks out. Jarrett comes back with shots to Fenix, and then drapes him over the middle rope. Jarrett delivers a shot to Fenix and taunts, but Fenix comes back with a few quick kicks. Fenix goes up top, but Singh distracts him. Jarrett delivers a kick to the midsection and a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix delivers a few quick shots to Jarrett. Fenix hobbles on his leg, and then Jarrett trips him up and sends him to the floor. Aubrey Edwards cuts off Jarrett’s crew and shoves Karen to the floor. Fenix gets back into the ring and drives his shoulder into Jarrett’s midsection a few times. Fenix drops Jarrett with an arm-drag and delivers a double stomp. Fenix goes for the cover, but Jarrett kicks out. Fenix delivers a thrust kick and goes up top. Fenix kicks Lethal in the face, but Jarrett delivers a low-blow as Dutt distracts the referee. Jarrett rolls Fenix up, but Fenix kicks out at two. Jarrett kicks Fenix in the midsection and delivers the Stroke. Jarrett goes for the cover, but Fenix gets his feet on the bottom rope. Singh gets on the apron, but Fenix delivers a low dropkick to him. Jarrett goes for the Figure Four, but Fenix catches him in an inside cradle for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Rey Fenix

Footage of Adam Cole’s injury that he sustained on last week’s episode of Dynamite is shown, and then a vignette airs for both he and MJF. They are on Long Island, and MJF decides to take Cole out on a boat. They talk about Cole spending time with Roderick Strong last week, and MJF says Cole spent a lot of time with Strong and spent so much time with him on the phone that he missed walking out with him for his entrance. MJF offers to get Cole a beer and then puts the Dynamite diamond ring on behind his back. Cole asks MJF if he brought him on the boat to knock him out with the ring and throw him overboard. MJF says he did not, and then Cole says a healthy friendship is having more than one friend. MJF agrees and says he almost got caught the last time he threw someone overboard. Cole says he has a catch, and they reel in Paul Wight. Wight gets on the boat and says they are alright as they all share the beers.

A vignette airs for Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Footage from last Saturday airs, in which Callis and Takeshita says they are hunting for Kota Ibushi.

Back from the break, Renee Paquette introduces Callis and Takeshita, and then footage of Sammy Guevara officially turning on Chris Jericho. Callis says he has freed Guevara of Jericho, and then calls Guevara to the ring. Callis airs more footage of he and Takeshita in Japan, where they go to Ibushi’s dojo and Takeshita beats down one of Ibushi’s students. Ibushi shows up and gets the better of Takeshita, but Callis hits Ibushi from behind to distract him. Takeshita hits Ibushi in the head with a kettlebell and then he and Takeshita leave Ibushi lying. Callis says the Family has never been better, and then Guevara speaks up. Guevara says Jericho held him back for so long and now it is time for him to be the champion and the star he was born to be. Callis says they are going to take everything from Jericho, Ibushi, and Kenny Omega at WrestleDream this weekend.

Footage of the Texas Death Match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Comments from Starks follow, where he says he survived and that Danielson has never pinned him. Wheeler Yuta interrupts and says he was wrong to put his hand on Starks, and Starks says if he does it again Yuta won’t walk out of the arena. Yuta calls Starks entitled and says he couldn’t get up after Danielson beat him down. Yuta says he gets up every time, but Starks doesn’t have the balls to do it once. Yuta challenges him to a match at WrestleDream, but Starks doesn’t answer and walks away. We then see that Tony Khan made the match official.

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW International Championship) Three-Way Blind Eliminator Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. Nick Jackson

Cage delivers a knee strike to the midsection and tosses him to the floor. Cage and Castagnoli exchange shots, and then exchange vertical suplexes. Cage delivers short-arm clotheslines and Castagnoli delivers uppercuts, and then Jackson comes back in and delivers quick shots to both and sends them to the floor. Jackson takes them out with a dive and gets Cage back into the ring. Cage splashes Jackson in the corner, but Jackson comes back with a kick to his knee and an enzuigiri to Castagnoli. Jackson takes Cage down and to the outside, but Castagnoli kicks him in the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage delivers a few shots to Castagnoli and drops him with a suplex. Jackson delivers a few shots to Cage and drops him with a bulldog. Jackson kicks Castagnoli on the outside and drops Cage with a face-buster. Jackson takes Castagnoli down on the floor and then connects with a 450 splash on Cage. Jackson goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Castagnoli comes back and sends Jackson out. Castagnoli swings Cage around and goes for the cover, but Jackson breaks it up. Jackson sends Castagnoli to the outside and comes off the ropes, but Cage catches him and slams him down. Cage goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Cage suplexes Castagnoli from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Jackson delivers a superkick to Cage and gets a two count on Cage and then one on Castagnoli as well.

Jackson and Castagnoli deliver shots to Cage, and then Castagnoli sends Jackson to the outside. Castagnoli drops Cage with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strike and delivers the Ricola Bomb. Jackson drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana, and then connects with a 450 splash on Cage for the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW International Championship: Nick Jackson

A vignette airs for The Righteous. They talk about their upcoming match at WrestleDream, in which they will challenge Better Than You Bay Bay for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. They say they have not done anything wrong and that it is easier to forgive your enemy than it is to forgive fake friends.

Better Than You Bay Bay make their way to the ring, Adam Cole on crutches with a cast and a boot on his lower leg. Cole sits in a chair in the ring, while MJF says the Devil has arrived in Colorado. Cole asks who is ready for story time with Adam Cole and then said this is a sad chapter. Cole says his ankle is broken in three places and he has torn ligaments. Cole says he will have to have surgery and he will do everything in his power to get back as soon as possible. Cole says they are the ROH World Tag Team Champions, and because they can’t defend them they have to relinquish them.

MJF tells him to hold on a second and says he knows Cole didn’t have him wrestle twice in one night to win the titles only to relinquish them. MJF says Cole wouldn’t be hurt right now if it wasn’t for him, because he needed Cole’s help at Grand Slam. MJF says he knows how much the titles mean to Cole and they will be waiting for him when he comes back. MJF says he is going to defend the titles in a Handicap Match on Sunday, but Roderick Strong interrupts.

Strong is wheeled to the stage by The Kingdom and says he needs Cole right now and it is an emergency. MJF calls Strong a simp, but says he learned something on the boat. MJF says he knows Strong is Cole’s boy and tells him to go do what he needs to do. MJF says he will be waiting on Cole when he coms back and they share a hug. Cole leaves the ring and goes up the ramp as Strong and The Kingdom head backstage. Before MJF can speak, he is interrupted by Bullet Club Gold. Jay White makes his way to the ring as the rest of the group heads backstage.

White tells MJF to shut up and says MJF looked a little nervous when he came out with his group. MJF insults White’s facial hair and says all the comparison of him to others never bothered him. MJF says they never bothered him until someone said he was good, but no Jay White. MJF says like a fine filet mignon, when he is in the ring the show is all about him. MJF says he is a generational talent, and then says White is very good. MJF says White has managed to convince people that they are on the same level, but White is more like tofu. MJF says White has been given everything, but if it’s plucked all away all that is left is boring, bland, tasteless tofu.

MJF says he sees through White because he is all hype. MJF says White is nothing but what someone in Japan thought was a top guy, and then tells him to leave the ring. MJF says if White doesn’t, it will mean that White will forever be known as good, but no MJF. White says he came out for his own personalized MJF experience, but he has been let down. White seems like MJF is a bit distracted with his new bro-mance, but he doesn’t think the fans love MJF like they do Cole. White says it is really because of him that MJF and Cole are a team now, and then says he has been ruining MJF’s life from afar for a while now. White says he is here to ruin it in the flesh now and says MJF needs to find another level to stop him from taking the AEW World Championship from him.

White tells MJF he can go sulk with his poors after he loses the title, and then says it is still the Switchblade Era and that MJF has gone soft. MJF says White doesn’t have a clue what he is capable of and then says he will show White. MJF gets ready to fight, but White ducks out of the ring. They stare each other down as White backs up the ramp.

Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interview with Darby Allin and the AEW TNT Champion, Christian Cage. Ross says there will be no physicality tonight and Cage says he has been the champion for months now and proved he is better than Allin when he successfully defended the title on Collision. Ross says Allin has beaten Cage twice, so what makes him think he can win on Sunday. Cage says those were flukes in non-title matches, and then says Allin is nowhere near the man and wrestler he is. Cage says he will expose Allin this Sunday and he hopes Allin is prepared to live with that for the rest of his life.

Cage brings up Allin’s deceased uncle, and then Allin says everybody who Cage talks crap about is dead. Allin says that doesn’t define him and he is going to win the title again in Seattle. Cage tells Allin to bring his entire family, and then they argue about mentoring Nick Wayne. Cage says Allin hides behind his face paint and he doesn’t need Luchasaurus to beat Allin. Allin washes off the face paint and tells Cage he isn’t hiding behind it and will prove it on Sunday. Cage says he will see Allin on Sunday and walks away.

Match #3 – Four-Way Match: Austin Gunn vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Cassidy tosses Gunn to the floor, but Gunn pulls him out and slams him into the barricade. Jackson gets a quick two-count on Penta and then drops him with a few moves. Gunn gets a two-count on Jackson, and then Jackson sends him right back to the floor. Cassidy comes in with a few shots on Jackson, and then Gunn gets a quick roll-up for two on Cassidy. Penta comes back in and takes Cassidy down. Penta connects with a low springboard leg-drop for a two count, and then Gunn gets back into the ring. Gunn delivers a chop, but Penta comes right back with one of his own. Jackson comes back in, but Penta drops him with a thrust kick. Penta delivers one to Cassidy as well, but Gunn drops him from behind. Gunn knocks Jackson to the floor and delivers left hands to Cassidy. Gunn drops Cassidy with a right and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jackson takes Gunn down in the ring. Jackson drops Penta with a cross-body on the outside, and then Gunn and Cassidy exchange shots in the corner. Cassidy knocks Gunn down and then falls onto Jackson and Penta on the outside. Cassidy comes off the top again, but Gunn dodges him and drops him with a neck-breaker. Gunn goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy comes back with a back-body drop, and then Penta drops Cassidy with a Destroyer. Jackson drops Penta with a Destroyer, and then Cassidy delivers one to Jackson. Gunn gets roll-up for two on Cassidy, and then Cassidy comes back with a Destroyer. All four men get to their feet and exchange shots. Jackson drops Cassidy with the Locomotion Northern Lights suplex, and then Jackson gets a two count on all three guys at the same time.

Jackson goes for the BTE Trigger on Penta, but Penta counters and goes for the Fear Factor. Jackson counters out, but Penta sends him into the ropes. Penta drops Gunn, Jackson drops Penta, Cassidy drops Jackson, and then Gunn drops Cassidy. Gunn goes for covers on the other guys, but they all kicks out. Gunn gets dropped with a triple superkick, Cassidy gets dropped with a double superkick, and then Jackson and Penta exchange superkicks. Gunn pulls Penta to the floor and then Cassidy drops Jackson with the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Nick comes out to check on Matt, and then Hook shares a hug with Cassidy and stares down Nick.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Julia Hart (w/Brody King) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale drops Hart with a clothesline, and then follows with corner clotheslines. Nightingale slams Hart into the next corner and stomps her down. Hart comes back and rips at the bandage over Nightingale’s eye. Hart delivers shots in the corner, but Nightingale comes back with a few chops. Nightingale keeps control and beats Hart down, and then follows with a few scoop slams. Hart escapes Nightingale and rolls to the floor. Hart goes under the ring as King backs Nightingale down. Hart comes out the other side and drops Nightingale with a chop block. Hart delivers an elbow to the back of the head and follows with right hands as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale delivers a Death Valley Driver. Nightingale keeps control and gets a two count. Nightingale delivers a short-arm lariat, but Hart comes back and trips her down. Hart locks in Heartless, but Nightingale gets her hand to the ropes. Hart charges into the corner, but Nightingale drops her with the Pounce. Nightingale rams Hart into the corner and goes for a cannonball senton, but Hart pulls herself up to dodge it. Hart connects with a moonsault press for the pin fall.

Winner: Julia Hart

-After the match, Hart locks Nightingale in Heartles, but Kris Statlander rushes out to make the save. Statlander gets Hart on the floor, but King stands in between them and backs Hart up the ramp.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy and The Hardys

-NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Rocky Romero

-#1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho

—-the winner will receive their title match on Dynamite Title Tuesday on October 10th.

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Best Friends vs. The Kingdom

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

Updated card for WrestleDream:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

-AEW TNT Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

-ROH World Championship/NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-ROH World Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match: Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks

-Trios Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay

-Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Adam Cole and Swerve Strickland are in the ring for their contract signing. Strickland says he is impressed with the fire that Page has shown lately, but it’s a little late. Strickland says they are walking into Seattle, which is Swerve’s house. Strickland says they are complete opposites when it comes to being wrestlers. Page comes back and says he has had ups and downs in AEW and recently he beat Jon Moxley in a Death Match and reunited with The Elite. Page says every time he help just a little bit happy, a cloud with a bit of rain always creeped back toward him. Page says he weathered the storm and is still here and that something washed out of him during the downpour. Page says the people deserve the best out of him, and he deserves his best himself.

Page says Swerve will get the best of Hangman at WrestleDream. Strickland laughs and says that was the most pathetic thing he has ever seen. Strickland says he makes an enemy out of someone every single day, and this time it was just Page in the spot that he wants. Strickland says he is going to beat Page down in Seattle and tells him that it rains every day there. Page comes back and says they can go back and forth about the opportunities in AEW, but they can both agree that he knocked all of his opportunities out of the park. Page says Strickland should want his spot, but he doesn’t have what it takes to fill his boots. Strickland slaps Page in the face, and then Page stabs him in the hand with the pen. Security rushes into the ring and pulls them apart as they argue.

Backstage, Jay White is beat down by a group of men in black body suits and masks. A man wearing a Devil mask looks into the camera and shoves it away as the show comes to a close.