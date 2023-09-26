WWE signs Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract
BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has signed a multi-year contract with WWE, as first reported by @espn! https://t.co/497Hq4v5wD pic.twitter.com/hj28Dlp3JS
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
The article notes that Cargill will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game…
Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023