WWE News and Notes

– Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley is currently penciled in to main event WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

– Everyone dressed up as Sonya DeVille for her birthday.

Liv & everybody all dressed up as Sonya Deville for her birthday 😂🔥@YaOnlyLivvOnce @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/VrpZLVSDSE — Taboy225 (@Taboy225) September 25, 2023

– Cody Rhodes responds to a fan’s sign that he skipped school to see him

It’s okay, I didn’t go to college https://t.co/HmX99JWIlv — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 26, 2023

– Happy 42nd birthday to an absolute living legend and future first ballot Hall of Famer, the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka