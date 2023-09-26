Updates on Serena Deeb, MJF, Scarlett, and Kevin Nash

Sep 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sources in AEW told Fightful, that one of the reasons Serena has been gone from AEW TV is a heated disagreement with AEW management. Serena has told people close to her that she’d sustained an injury, and that’s why she’s missed time.

MJF’s big screen debut has been set for December 22nd. MJF will be playing Lance Von Erich alongside a star-studded cast that includes:

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich
Lily James as Pam Adkisson
Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich
Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich
Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich
Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich
Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich
Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes
Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair
Kevin Anton as Harley Race
Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody
Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik
Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

