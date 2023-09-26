Updates on Serena Deeb, MJF, Scarlett, and Kevin Nash

– Sources in AEW told Fightful, that one of the reasons Serena has been gone from AEW TV is a heated disagreement with AEW management. Serena has told people close to her that she’d sustained an injury, and that’s why she’s missed time.

– Scarlett Bordeaux announced…

New episode of @WWE Chamber of Horrors with special guest @realKILLERkross arrives tomorrow at 10am ET! @ShotziWWE and I can’t wait to show you why we couldn’t sleep for days after. Be sure to watch along and comment if you find anything we missed to be featured on our pages! RT! pic.twitter.com/lZ4pgNbkv6 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 26, 2023

– Kevin Nash posted….

Friends for 33 years. The men I broke in with. I can't explain how special this moment was. pic.twitter.com/5Clrwplab3 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 26, 2023

– MJF’s big screen debut has been set for December 22nd. MJF will be playing Lance Von Erich alongside a star-studded cast that includes:

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez