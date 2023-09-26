Update on Becky Lynch’s memoir, and AEW Collision’s viewership

Sep 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Gallery Books

– An official memoir from WWE’s Becky Lynch will be released by Gallery Books on 3/26/24, just in time for Wrestlemania 40 week.

– Via Colin Vassallo: AEW Collision on Saturday night had its best number since July 29, with 562,000 viewers tuning in. That was up 95,000 viewers from the prior week and a very good number against college football. The show had a 0.18 rating in 18-49, up 0.03 from last week and the best number as well since July 29.

(Ratings credit: SportsTVRatings)

