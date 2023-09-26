Roman Reigns advertised for October 13 Smackdown in Tulsa

The social media accounts for the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced that Roman Reigns has been added to the October 13 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

This particular Smackdown will feature the fallout from Fastlane and the start of the build towards Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion is expected to wrestle at the Saudi show, his first match since SummerSlam.

Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since the post-SummerSlam Smackdown when Jey Uso “quit.”