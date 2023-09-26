Notes on Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, and Darby Allin

– Tiffany Stratton was originally supposed to play the role of Maxxine Dupri, until plans were changed last minute.

– Speaking recently with BJ & Migs Daily Podcast, Seattle native Darby Allin reminisced about AEW’s first show in his hometown, describing his own emotional reaction to the event (via Wrestling Inc). AEW will return to Seattle for their upcoming WrestleDream event this Sunday where Allin will have a shot at the TNT Title when he faces Christian Cage. You can find a highlight from Allin and listen to the full interview below.

On his memories of AEW’s Seattle debut this past January: “We’ve only been to Seattle with AEW once before and that was an amazing, amazing night. That was definitely a full-circle moment because I remember being broke as a joke, riding the metro bus and watching the Sonics play. It’s one of those moments where everything that you’ve done led you to that point. It was really emotional. I was like, ‘Man, there was a time I never even thought I’d be capable of doing any of this.’”