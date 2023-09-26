Jade Cargill reveals why she signed with WWE

Jade Cargill on why she signed with WWE:

“The leadership. I mean, Paul (Levesque), Bruce (Prichard), Dan (Ventrelle) & Nick (Khan). You can’t get any better than that, and I’m the first signing under the TKO umbrella. I mean there’s so many different things.

Where else can you go to get the best quality training? no where else. The PC here is 1 of 1, there’s nothing else like it. The machine is behind you, the platform, just the overall history, the legacy.

I’m creating a household name, I can go on and on. I mean why not? The question more so is why not?

Cargill also stated:

“I worked with the Daniel Bryan, phenomenal guy, phenomenal, you know. But he came here (WWE). So I thought that this is a no brainer.

I thought that I couldn’t get any better as far as in the ring than to come here and to join a mega company.”

source: ESPN