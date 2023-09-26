Jade Cargill receives praise from Tony Khan

During a press conference call today ahead of the WrestleDream pay-per-view this weekend, AEW President Tony Khan was full of praise for Jade Cargill, who today was announced as WWE’s newest star.

Khan mentioned that Cargill will always be welcomed back in AEW and wished her nothing but the best in her future. Cargill was given a nice sendoff after her final match against Kris Statlander on Rampage two weeks ago.

In a recent interview, Cargill called Khan a great boss and at the time she said there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.

Meanwhile, WWE’s social media showed Cargill arriving at the WWE Performance Center earlier today, sporting a gym outfit from Bombshell Sportswear and sunglasses. As she got closer to the building, Cargill lifted her glasses to see the WWE PC logo and then entered the building.