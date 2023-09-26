First two matches announced for Fastlane 2023

The first two matches for Fastlane were announced last night and John Cena will be indeed returning to the ring for his first televised match since WrestleMania 39.

As things stand, John Cena will be taking on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap match. AJ Styles was originally set to team up with Cena but he was taken out by The Bloodline. That was a set up for LA Knight to eventually take his place but Knight had COVID-19 and was sent home from Smackdown.

The WWE World Heavyweight title will be on the line as Seth Rollins defends his gold against Shinsuke Nakamura but this time it will be a last man standing match. Rollins already has a win over Nakamura from Payback.

Fastlane takes place on October 7 and WWE has three more shows to announce the full card.