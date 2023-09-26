Bully Ray says he would hire CM Punk

Earlier this month, AEW terminated the contract of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. During Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling veteran Bully Ray commented on Punk potentially working for Impact…

“1000% I’d hire him. I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in, and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW. If you were to put CM Punk in Impact Wrestling. Impact’s stock would go up… I think that Impact and Punk could do some great business together and bring some eyes to the product.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

Punk did appear backstage at an Impact Wrestling event earlier this year in Chicago.