Brooke Hogan explains why she did not attend her father’s wedding

In a post on Instagram, Brooke Hogan addressed the news that she did not attend her father’s wedding last week and diplomatically hinted that the two are not on good terms at the moment.

“As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shut it all down here,” Brooke wrote.

“As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years,” she continued. “With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

Brooke closed by saying that for her own journey to healing and happiness, she chose “to create some distance” between herself and her family and is focusing on people and things that heal her heart and align with her own personal beliefs, goals, and values.

“I wish him well,” she concluded.