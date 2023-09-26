Brandi Rhodes on heavy criticism of AEW’s women’s division

Brandi Rhodes admitted that she was often hurt when no one came to her defense when she faced heavy criticism regarding the women’s division in AEW.

“What was the most hurtful about it, to me, was not that people looked to me and said, ‘Hey, do something about this, or ‘Maybe this is your fault,’ but that no one stood up and said that it’s not. There were plenty of people that I felt like could have stepped in and said, ‘Hey, you guys, this is a joint effort. This is not all on this one person.’ But that never was done, and never was said. To this day, I feel like this is the first time I’m talking about that. That was hurtful.”

Via Ring The Belle