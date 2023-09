NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch d Tiffany Stratton

WWE IC Champion GUNTHER d Chad Gable

The MVP Lounge with Guest Omos : MVP and Omos have harsh words for the Fresno State basketball team

Fresno Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Dominick Mysterio, despite interference from Omos and MVP

Bronson Reed d Otis

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky d Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Sky pins Asuka.

WWE World Champion Seth Rollins d The Miz