Will Ospreay has a message for Sammy Guevara
– Will Ospreay issued a warning to one of his tag team partners at WrestleDream, Sammy Guevara.
The last time these two saw each other, Guevara had hit Ospreay in the head with a bat.
Ospreay says he will treat Sammy like family because hes in the Don Callis family now. But he wants an apology and a handshake first.
Says he got the text from Don Callis and warns Sammy that he better act like his family now.pic.twitter.com/RiauP4BT7g
