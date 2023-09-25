Will Ospreay has a message for Sammy Guevara

Sep 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay issued a warning to one of his tag team partners at WrestleDream, Sammy Guevara.

The last time these two saw each other, Guevara had hit Ospreay in the head with a bat.

Ospreay says he will treat Sammy like family because hes in the Don Callis family now. But he wants an apology and a handshake first.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Cassie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal