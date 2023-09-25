West Australian newspaper says The Rock could be appearing at Elimination Chamber

The West Australian newspaper has started rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be appearing at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth.

“Speculation mounts Perth to smell what The Rock is cooking” the story says, published yesterday evening, adding that The Rock “stands a chance” of coming Down Under to be part of the show.

The Rock admitted two weeks ago that a match against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39 was “locked in” but then the stars did not align. He did mention WrestleMania 40 in Philly as another possibility and Elimination Chamber will be the final stop before Mania.

In related news, there are websites which are saying that WWE had 80,000 pre-registrations for Elimination Chamber, with The West Australian cited as the source, however, neither their website nor their social media has published that figure.