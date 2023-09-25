Starz cancels Heels after two seasons

Heels has been canceled.

Joe Otterson of Variety reports that Starz has canceled Heels after two seasons.

A reason for the move was not provided. The series, which stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, premiered in 2021. It follows the story of the Duffy Wrestling League, a wrestling company in Georgia. Amell plays Jack Spade, who inherited the league from his father, while Ludwig plays his brother, Ace.

Season 1 averaged 90,000 viewers per episode and dropped precipitously in season 2, which had a peak viewership of only 56,000 (for episode 6).