Sheamus out with “really bed” shoulder injury

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sheamus is out with a shoulder injury.

Meltzer described the injury as “really bad” and the Celtic Warrior has not appeared on WWE television – or non-televised live events – since the August 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

On that night, Sheamus wrestled Edge in Toronto in what was Edge’s last match under his WWE deal.

It’s unknown how long Sheamus is out for and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightul also added this weekend that Sheamus’ contract with WWE expires next year and has not been renewed yet.

If he is out for an extended period of time, WWE could add all that time to his current deal.