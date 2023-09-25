Sami Callihan confirms he will soon be a free agent

Sami Callihan has confirmed reports that he is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. It was reported on Sunday that Callihan’s contract with Impact Wrestling expires at the end of the month, and that he is expected to be finished with Impact for now. Callihan posted to his Twitter account on Monday, noting that he is a free agent as of September 30th.

Sunday’s report noted that a number of companies are interested in Callihan both as a performer and backstage producer. No word on where he might go yet.