Notes on Eddie Kingston, Tony Khan, and Jon Moxley

– Eddie Kingston on Tony Khan and his AEW roster:

“[Tony] cares about every one of us and it’s f–king insane. I remember a couple of times I would tell him, ‘Why do you care when they don’t care about you’, or, ‘Why do you care if they don’t care if this company stays open?’

He goes, ‘Eddie, I’m paying them so I have to care.'”

– Tony Khan has massive praise for one of AEW’s top stars.

The company president spoke about Jon Moxley during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover. Khan calls the Death Rider one of best competitors in the world, and a great get for AEW.

Well, I think it’s one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it’s another thing for us that’s very true. Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he’s been one of our top stars.