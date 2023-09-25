MJF responds to praise from The Undertaker

MJF saw the Undertaker’s comments praising his character and ringwork, and he took to social media to comment. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked during his 1deadMAN Show in Glasgow, Scotland what current wrestler he would have liked to face in the ring and named MJF, calling him a future star who is solid in the ring and lives his gimmick. According to Jim Cornette’s podcast, Taker also took a shot at AEW, calling it a “second-rate company” that MJF needs to leave.

MJF did not react to the second part of that, but he took to Twitter to reference the first part, writing:

“Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker.

Thanks, Deadman.”