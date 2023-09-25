Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey guys it’s Chris Soriano with your LIVE WWE Monday Night Raw recap for September 25th!

We start off with Cody Rhodes coming out and he gets a huge ovation from the crowd in Ontario, California. The American Nightmare is taking in the love from the capacity crowd and enters the ring with a microphone. Michael Cole welcomes us in as Cody hypes up the crowd. We go to a recap of last weeks main event where we see Jey Uso turn down the judgment days offer to join them and Cody Rhodes made the save to save Jey from the judgment day beat down. Me personally, I don’t understand why the show didn’t open up like that and then cut to the live crowd where Cody enters. But hey, what do I know about television right? We go back in the ring where Cody cuts to the chase and talks about Jey Uso. He says someone will get drafted to Smackdown now that Uso has been drafted to Raw. Cody says they aren’t best friends. He says they aren’t in the 3rd inning of this game and it’s down to the wire. But he says he made the right call in turning down the judgment day. He goes on to point out how The Judgment Day is toxic when the music hits and Finn, Damian Priest and Dom come out. Finn says that Cody is all about himself while Damian echos that sentiment. Dom grabs the mic and the crowd absolutely boos the heck out of him. I mean an attitude era heel heat boo. The creative team has done a great job with these three as Finn looks more comfortable, Damian has improved his mic skills and Dom has major heat. Dom says the judgment day is a real family while Cody says dom has a real family and they hate him. Cody throws shade at Reah and Dom and the judgment day get mad and swarm the ring. As they are on the apron Jey Uso comes out to aid Cody. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hit the ring and now the numbers game isn’t in The Judgment Days favor and they leave. However JD McDunnogh comes in with a chair and they charge the ring while a brawl ensues. The baby faces clear the ring and have Damian priest all alone while they take him out with chairs and they stand tall. A match tonight is announced as Priest and Balor will defend their tag titles against Zayn and Owens. Dirty Dom is also in action, putting his NXT North American title on the line against Dragon Lee. Also we find out that Drew McIntyre will be a guest on Miz Tv to explain why he didn’t help Jey Uso from a Judgment Day beat down last week.

Becky and Teegan Nox talk backstage as Becky gives Nox some encouraging words and says she’s next in line for the title. Ciampa and Kaiser are next as we hit a commercial break.

Otis and “Big” Bronson Reed is the first match to kick things off. Wade Barrett says big meaty men will be in the ring. No doubt Vince McMahon asked him to say that line. And this is just a power match. A lot of slams. Some action outside and we have, as Jim Ross would say, a slobberknocker. Otis and Reed actually fly and nail each other with running kicks. Otis with the caterpillar and a big splash in the corner knocks down Reed. We have a big elbow and Otis goes up top but misses. Reed with a running senton and Reed goes up top with the big splash to get the 1-2-3 in a physical matchup. Otis has improved on his ring skills but Reed looks like the real deal. He’s someone that if WWE uses right, he can be a major player.

We come back as Adam Pierce is on the phone saying he doesn’t know who will be traded to smackdown. Nox comes in asking for the winner of The NXT women’s title match. Natalya has something to say about that as she says she should have the shot. Words are exchanged and Pierce says we’ll settle this in the ring as Natalya and Nox will fight tonight to see who is next in line for a title shot.

Now it’s time for Ciampa and Kaiser. Ciampa had the not so distinct honor of being in the least

Viewed match in RAW history last week. The two start off trading right hands. Ciampa with a Lou Thesz press but Kaiser fights right back and chops Ciampa in the corner. Ciampa turns the table and starts chopping Kaiser. Barrett talks on commentary how Ciampa was a major player in NXT, which got me thinking how they have fumbled the ball with him on the main roster. Ciampa gets knocked to the floor by Kaiser and hits the ring steps face first. Kaiser taunts the crowd as we go to break.

The world heavyweight champion Seth “freaking” Rollins is out (looking like an anime character) and is fired up and hyping the crowd up. Rollins is calling Nakamura. He says if he does not accept the challenge for a rematch that he’s moving on and he’ll never get another shot. Nakamura comes on the screen and says he’ll face Rollins….in a LAST MAN STANDING MATCH! Rollins says he accepts but that Nakamura has made a mistake. He says his bad back will not be a weakness but a strength. He says he’s gonna give it everything he’s got. He says let’s get crazy and that he’ll be the one walking out at Fastlane. I don’t know, but to me, I don’t think Rollins is coming across as a world champion. He’s not near the main event, he’s coming out an hour into the show. Heel Seth is much better than baby face Seth, as the latter seems very boring and bland. Ricochet is interviewed in the back and says he’s got unfinished business against Nakamura. We go to a break as the NXT North American title match is next.

It’s NXT North American Championship time as Dragon Lee vs. “Dirty” Dom. Crowd going nuts for Dragon while Dom gets booed out of the arena. This one starts off quick and Lee has a fast paced offense, knocks Mysterio out of the ring and goes flying over the ropes, hitting Dom outside the ring. Action goes back in the ring and it’s back and forth. Very high flying, quick and intense. Dominick hits a hard DDT as we cut to commercial. We come back as Mysterio goes for the frog splash but Dragon Lee moves out of the way. Dragon Lee with a kick to the midsection as dragon gets dom in the corner and flys with a mid air drop kick. But the challenger can only get two. Lee gets a hard knee and goes for a close line but Dom catches him and slams him. Two count. Dom goes for the 619 but Dragon Lee counters and hits Dom with a kick the the head but gets only two. The two battle back and forth and then Dragon Lee hits a monster hurricanerana and sends Don flying out side. He gets him back and hits a dragon bomb in the ring. But Dom kicks out at two. Dragon Lee goes up too but dom catches him. Dragon Lee kicks the chest and goes to splash Dom but Dom counters and hits Dragon Lee with a pelee kick. Dom goes to the top for frog splash and pins Dragon Lee cleanly to retain the title in an absolute barn burner of a match. I gotta say that Dominick Mysterio has transformed into an absolute star. He’s lights out in the ring. He draws major Heel heat and plays the role perfectly. He is one of the companies top heels if not the top. The commentators talk about Nia Jax and how she has been running amok since her return. Cole says he will interview Jax LIVE next.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are interviewed in the back. Owens says he’s not worried about Jey Uso but worried about kicking the hell out of Judgment Day. Zayn then speaks and is fired up! He says tonight is the night that they take the titles back. Owens says let’s go for it and the cameras go to the ring as Michael Cole welcomes Jax. Cole asks Jax why she’s taking everyone out. Jax says has squashed everyone because she is Nia Jax and that she’s the baddest human in WWE. Zoe Stark comes out and this just looks like a mis match. Stark is about 80 pounds soaking wet. Stuff like this does not look believable. Starks gets in Jax face but she throws her down as a fight breaks out as the referees and officials come out to break things up as we go to commercial break.

Zoe and Nia are in the ring when we come back as we have ourselves a March. Stark gets some offense quickly but Nia starts to throw her around. She goes for a splash but goes shoulder first in the turnbuckle as Stark moved out of the way. Stark goes to lift Jax but she collapses. Jac brings her to the corner and hits the splash from the top for the 1-2-3. We go back as Byron Saxton catches up with Jey Uso and asks why he didn’t join Judgment day. Uso says he’s done with joining groups. He says if him and Owens and Zayn have beef, it is what it is, but he’s gonna stop at nothing to prevent the judgment day from running rough over Raw.

Miz TV is up as Drew McIntyre is in the ring as the guest of the show. Miz asked why Drew left Jey Uso out there to get attacked. Miz says McIntyre and him are alike and have a lot in common. He brings up how Uso and the bloodline screwed Drew over at clash at the castle and prevented him from winning the title. McIntyre then says Payback is a bitch and now Miz is sensing that he’s getting through to Drew and continues to poke. The New Day come out and question Drew’s actions. Drew gives his reasoning and as Miz tried to get a word in about 4 times, McIntyre keeps saying “shut up Miz”. A “Shut up Miz chant is taking over the arena. Miz interrupts again and is laid out by McIntyre. McIntyre then challenges Kofi to a match and we look like we will get that after we come back from a break.

Back from commercial, we get some hype for Elimination Chamber going to Australia next year.

Finn Balor congratulates Dominik Mysterio on his successful title defense and reassures him that Damian Priest just needed to go cool off. Balor says he needs Dom to stay on point tonight.

Chad Gable gives Otis Dozovic a pep talk and promises to study tape with him to see what went wrong.

Ludwig Kaiser rolls up to chat Maxxine Dupri up and says Imperium hold themselves to a higher standard. Dupri asks how he can speak so many languages without know what “go away” means and Chad tells him to go back to GUNTHER and get browbeat for losing, but make sure to tell him Chad Gable’s coming for him and to put a little bass in his voice when he does. SHHHHOOOOOOSH!

We have McIntyre and Kofi next and we are live and ready for action. McIntyre lands a huge belly-to-belly suplex, Future Shock reversed into SOS, Fameasser follows…so close but can’t get the pin fall! Trouble in Paradise sidestepped, Future Shock connects… sand still only two! Short-arm lariat reversed, Kofi with a low bridge, kick through the ropes and a suicide dive!

Back and forth, Drew cuts him off with an elbow and Alabama slam into the Apron! Back inside, Kingston gets it together, SOS and ONLY TWO! Ivar attacks Xavier Woods on the floor, laying him out with the reverse roundhouse and freight training him with a crossbody!

Kofi turns to see, Drew cuts him off and hits the claymore for three and the win!

Post-match, Ivar attacks Kingston in the ring and Drew McIntyre walks away.

Backstage, Gunther chews out Giovanni Vinci in German when Ludwig Kaiser comes in. Gunther gives him an earful as well and says what happened out there was ridiculous. Kaiser blames Vinci, but the ring general says if he knows exactly how Giovanni messed up, from now on he’s his responsibility. He says he’ll focus on being the greatest and longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time and he’ll beat Tommaso Ciampa by himself.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest fist bump backstage and we go to break. Main event is next!!!

It’s Main Event time on MONDAY NIGHT RAW! Let’s do it!