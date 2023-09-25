Ilja Dragunov on wanting to face Gunther at WrestleMania

Ilja Dragunov’s says He’s destiny is to face current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

“It must be Gunther. It must be him. There is no other choice. This is destiny, there is no other match that makes people feel this dimension of emotions that we both can produce, just because we’re directly opposites.

There is not one person that has taught me more, not one person that has pushed me more and there is no one person that I can have a better match with on such a high level as WrestleMania. It is impossible because we are the opposites, but we connect and it is something people have never seen before and can reinvent this.”