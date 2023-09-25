Cody Rhodes to kick off Raw tonight

Monday Night Raw is trying to recover from record-low ratings these past two weeks as it goes head-to-head with more NFL on both ABC and ESPN.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be kicking off the show in hopes of spiking up that number and viewers sticking around.

Matches announced for tonight’s show include Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title, Otis vs Bronson Reed, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn get their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles rematch against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Plus, Shinsuke Nakamura will be responding to Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will be a guest on MizTV.