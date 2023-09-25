Cena’s Fastlane match set, Segment announced for next week’s Raw, plus viewership for Smackdown & Rampage
– John Cena’s Fastlane match is set:
It’s a Handicap Match at #WWEFastLane!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pLPfNBh4fR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 26, 2023
– Segment set for next week’s Raw…
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U9wGv6NuqH
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
– WWE Smackdown: 2,227,000 viewers (P18-49 rating: 0.63)
– AEW Rampage: 341,000 viewers (P18-49 rating: 0.12)
Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
