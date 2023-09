Becky Lynch to appear on this week’s WWE NXT

Becky Lynch will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT to hype up her NXT women’s title defense at No Mercy.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 9/26 NXT…

-We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

-Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will have a contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship match

-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

-Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer