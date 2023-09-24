The Undertaker coming to Perth, Australia for 1 deadMAN SHOW

The Undertaker will be holding is 1 deadMAN SHOW in Perth, Australia, as part of the activities leading up to the Elimination Chamber at the Optus Stadium.

The news was revealed by The Sunday Times in Perth, but no date or location was given as to when or where the show is taking place.

WWE and the Cook Government officially announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Perth this past Thursday, with the local government paying a fee to bring WWE into town.

The Optus Stadium holds 60,000 fans and tickets are expected to go on sale very soon for the February 24 event.