Spoilers: ROH TV taping results from Grand Rapids, MI

ROH taped matches for TV during last night’s AEW Collision taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWINsider:

* Gravity def. Lee Johnson

* Ethan Page def. Rohit Raju

* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners

* Leyla Hersh def. Laynie Luck

* Shane Taylor def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. The Infantry

* Mercedes Martinez def. Allysin Kay

* The Gates of Agony def. The Iron Savages

* Brian Cage def. Metallik