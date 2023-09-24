Boogs believes that his release from WWE was due to “a backstage political power play”

On Thursday, multiple WWE superstars were released from the company following Endeavor’s acquisition including Rick Boogs. In a video published to his YouTube channel, Boogs commented on his departure for the first time…

“It’s been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play, at least that’s my opinion of it. But now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right.”

Boogs then did a gym tour and documented his workout…