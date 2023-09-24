Jericho sends a message to Takeshita, ROH spoiler note, and WWE wanted RevPro

– Chris Jericho sent in a message to Konosuke Takeshita during this morning’s DDT event. Jericho vs Konosuke Takeshita in DDT on November 12th.

– Will Ospreay just revealed in his backstage comments that RevPro were offered $1 million by WWE, but they refused the offer.

– Fomer WWE producer and Ring of Honor legend Jimmy Jacobs is back in ROH, taking on Shane Taylor at the tapings before last night’s AEW “Collision” live show.