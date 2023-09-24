Jericho sends a message to Takeshita, ROH spoiler note, and WWE wanted RevPro
– Chris Jericho sent in a message to Konosuke Takeshita during this morning’s DDT event. Jericho vs Konosuke Takeshita in DDT on November 12th.
– Will Ospreay just revealed in his backstage comments that RevPro were offered $1 million by WWE, but they refused the offer.
– Fomer WWE producer and Ring of Honor legend Jimmy Jacobs is back in ROH, taking on Shane Taylor at the tapings before last night’s AEW “Collision” live show.
Shane Taylor Vs Jimmy Jacobs #roh #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/4SXxxhnOEL
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) September 24, 2023