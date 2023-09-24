Dominik Mysterio comments on Mustafa Ali’s WWE release

During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, WWE NXT North American champion Dominik Mysterio commented on Mustafa Ali being released prior to their planned match at the No Mercy PLE…

“Yeah, you know, it’s a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I’m just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be.”

Dominik is scheduled to defend his title against Dragon Lee on this coming Monday’s edition of RAW and Ali had been slated to appear on the show.

(quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)