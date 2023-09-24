D-Von Dudley on WWE: “I don’t think WWE has any plans on bringing me back”

In an interview with PWInsider Elite (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley spoke about his legends deal with WWE and said he has no plans to go back to the company. After his in-ring career in WWE was over, he worked backstage as a producer until earlier this year.

He said: “We did sign legends deals. It was a few months back, so I was very shocked when I saw reports that we had signed a legends deal because it made it seem like we had signed it that day or that we had just signed it, and we didn’t. We signed it, and the Dudley Boyz will now be new action figures, in video games, it’s more merchandise. That, I’m happy to say, we did sign a legends deal, and we’ll see what happens from there. I dont’ have any plans on going back to WWE. I don’t think WWE has any plans on bringing me back, which is fine. I had a good run there. My run was longer than I ever expected, and I’m very grateful and happy with everything I accomplished there. I have no ill feelings for anyone there. I wasn’t happy on how things transpired towards the end because, in my opinion, it should have never been done, but it is what it is, and it happens. I’m happy we can still do some business in terms of a legends deal and we can go from there and see what it’s all about.“