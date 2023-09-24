Chris Jericho talks Orange Cassidy, Komander wins title

– Komander is the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion. This title win came about because Komander’s originally scheduled match against El Hijo Del Vikingo had to be canceled due to Vikingo’s injury.

Chris Jericho on Orange Cassidy:

“When I first came to AEW, it was like, this guy sucks, like this whole thing is stupid, it’s mocking the business.

“And then I realized, like get your head out of your A$$, he’s super popular, why? Let me analyse this for a bit and then I realized he’s doing something completely different, no one has ever done it before and it’s really cool. You can dress up like him and he’s really good.”

