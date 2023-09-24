Chris Jericho talks Orange Cassidy, Komander wins title

– Komander is the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion. This title win came about because Komander’s originally scheduled match against El Hijo Del Vikingo had to be canceled due to Vikingo’s injury.

– Chris Jericho on Orange Cassidy:

“When I first came to AEW, it was like, this guy sucks, like this whole thing is stupid, it’s mocking the business.

“And then I realized, like get your head out of your A$$, he’s super popular, why? Let me analyse this for a bit and then I realized he’s doing something completely different, no one has ever done it before and it’s really cool. You can dress up like him and he’s really good.”