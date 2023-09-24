9/23/23 WWE house show results from Palm Springs, CA

– Becky Lynch (c) d Tiffany Stratton



– GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) d Chad Gable ( w/ Otis and Maxxine DuPri )

– The MVP Lounge with Omos

– Cody Rhodes d Dominick Mysterio, despite interference from Omos.

– Bronson Reed d Otis ( w/ Maxxine DuPri )

– WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) d Charlotte Flair / Asuka

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d The Miz

