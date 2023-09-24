9/23/23 WWE house show results from Palm Springs, CA
– Becky Lynch (c) d Tiffany Stratton
Hiiiiii 💗 👯♀️ @tiffstrattonwwe #WWEPalmSprings & #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/rbPOOgEhcR
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 24, 2023
– GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) d Chad Gable ( w/ Otis and Maxxine DuPri )
– The MVP Lounge with Omos
– Cody Rhodes d Dominick Mysterio, despite interference from Omos.
– Bronson Reed d Otis ( w/ Maxxine DuPri )
– WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) d Charlotte Flair / Asuka
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d The Miz
@WWERollins What a great show thank you!! #WWEPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/l4H4heO6cj
— boomboomroom131 (@boomboomroom131) September 24, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM